Bandits Blanked by Whitecaps Sunday

News Release

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - The Quad Cities River Bandits were shut out, 7-0, by the West Michigan Whitecaps Sunday afternoon at Comstock Park. Quad Cities was held to just four hits in the loss while the Whitecaps scored in four of their last five offensive innings to even the series.

The Bandits (17-7, 54-38) and Whitecaps (17-6, 62-28) got started with three perfect innings from each starting pitcher. Carlos Sanabria finally conceded in the fourth after a one-out double and wild pitch drew the infield in, a bloop single by Anthony Pereira gave the Whitecaps the lead. They'd add a pair in the fifth with a sacrifice fly and solo home run by Drew Longley. Sanabria (L, 4-3) went 6.1 innings and allowed four runs on six hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

That was plenty of offense for Tom de Blok (W, 2-0) who pitched a career-high seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out eight. Two relievers combined to complete the shutout, the 19th shutout win of the year for the Whitecaps and tenth shutout loss by Quad Cities this season.

The teams meet one more time in 2017 with the rubber match of this three-game series Monday night at 7:00 ET, 6:00 CT, from Fifth Third Ballpark. Yohan Ramirez (2-1, 2.65) gets the start for Quad Cities against Anthony Castro (6-2, 2.35) for the Whitecaps. You can join Jake Levy for the broadcast on 1170 AM K-BOB and TuneIn radio.

