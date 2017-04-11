Bandits and Chiefs Split Twin Bill Tuesday

News Release

PEORIA, Ill. - The Quad Cities River Bandits and Peoria Chiefs split a doubleheader on a clear but chilly Tuesday night at Dozer Park. The River Bandits got a shutout win in game one, 2-0, thanks to five brilliant innings from Forrest Whitley but a pair of two-out hits in the seventh gave Peoria a walk-off 3-2 win in the nightcap. Carmen Benedetti had an RBI-double and later scored as the Bandits rallied to tie the game in the sixth, but to no avail.

After the Bandits (3-3) and Chiefs (3-2) were postponed Monday, the debut of Astros first-round pick Whitley was delayed a day, but the right-hander did not disappoint. Whitley got the win (1-0) for five scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and pair of walks while striking out six. The offense came early as Daz Cameron led off the first inning with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Ronnie Dawson. The Bandits tacked on another run when Anibal Sierra laced a double to left, plating Jake Rogers for an insurance run. Carlos Sierra (SV, 1) loaded the bases in the ninth but was able to get a strikeout to finish off the win.

In game two, both teams were hitless through four innings. Stephen Wrenn finally broke through with a single in the fifth, but was stranded. Then, in the home fifth, Peoria took the lead on a solo home run from Ryan McCarvel then Tommy Edman singled home a run later in the inning. That chased Bandits starter Jorge Alcala from the game. He got no decision for 4.2 innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and pair of walks while striking out six in his 2017 debut.

The Bandits answered in the sixth inning when Benedetti roped a double off the wall in left to plate a run, then scored himself on a sacrifice fly from Cameron. With two outs in the seventh, Peoria got a well placed grounder down the left field line from Nick Plummer, who then scored the winning run on a bloop single by Edman to win the game.

Peoria starter Bryan Dobzanski tossed six innings and allowed two runs - one earned - on three hits with a strikeout. Estarlin Arias (1-0) worked around a lead off walk in the seventh to pitch a scoreless inning and get the win. Derick Velazquez (0-1) got through the fifth and worked a scoreless sixth before eventually giving up the winning run in the seventh to suffer the loss.

The teams reconvene for a morning rubber match on Wednesday for an 11:00 a.m. CT series finale. The River Bandits will send RHP Hector Perez (0-0, 0.00) to the hill against RHP Jordan Hicks (1-0, 0.00) for the Chiefs. You can catch all the action with Jake Levy beginning at 10:45 with the River Bandits On-Deck Show, powered by Hampton Inn and Suites Davenport, on 1170 AM K-BOB, riverbandits.com and the tunein app.

