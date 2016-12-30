Baltimore Nips the Silver Knights

December 30, 2016 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) - Syracuse Silver Knights News Release





Baltimore Nips the Silver Knights

The Silver Knights gave the Baltimore Blast all they could handle for three quarters, but the defending MASL champions rallied in the fourth quarter and owned it. Baltimore scored three times and turned a 3-3 tie into a 6-3 victory.

Baltimore (6-2) took control of the match with four minutes and 19 seconds left to play on a goal by defender Adriano Dos Santos. The goal, and subsequent two empty-net goals in the last three minutes, solidified their lead atop the MASL Eastern Division over Syracuse (3-5).

The final score didn't reflect the closeness of the match. Syracuse led 2-1 after the first quarter on goals by midfielders Antonio Manfut and Kenardo Forbes. Baltimore tied it before the half on a goal by Juan Pereira, but Syracuse's Joey Tavernese scored before the break and gave the Silver Knights the lead, 3-2, at the half.

Baltimore stepped up their pressing game and defensive intensity after intermission. They shut Syracuse out in the second half, limiting the Silver Knights to three shots. On the evening, Baltimore outshot Syracuse 16-14.

The game's first two stars went to Baltimore forward Tony Donatelli, who scored twice, and Dos Santos, who finished off a rebound to tally the game-winner in the fourth quarter.

The match also featured the return of former Syracuse Silver Knight Nelson Santana, who is now a defender with the Blast. The crowd at Dave and Buster's Field gave Nelly a warm round of applause during the pregame introductions.

Syracuse's Kenardo Forbes earned the game's third star, scoring a goal and providing an assist to Antonio Manfut.

Baltimore travels to Harrisburg to play the Heat tomorrow night, while Syracuse will have to wait until Friday, Jan. 6, when they return to action on Dave and Buster's Field versus the Heat.

The Amazing EIGHT for $88 Deal Continues!

It's arguably the best ticket deal in Central New York. Where else can you get eight tickets for under $100? With a pivotal match against Eastern Division rivals Harrisburg coming up on Friday, Jan. 6, be sure to take advantage of this fantastic deal and catch all the action and excitement LIVE on Dave and Buster's Field. Cheer your Syracuse Silver Knights on to victory!

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2016

Baltimore Nips the Silver Knights - Syracuse Silver Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.