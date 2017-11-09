News Release

Baltimore Players to Watch:

The Blast will return many of their core players this season as they look to win another championship. Tony Donatelli returns after leading the Blast in points last season. Donatelli and 2017 Championship MVP Vini Dantas, who led the Blast in goals last season, look to lead the offense this season.

William Vanzela, who led the league in goals allowed average last season and was 2nd team All-MASL, returns as the Blast goalkeeper and will anchor a defense that returns many players including 2-time Defender of the Year Pat Healey. Defender Adriano Dos Santos will miss this game after being suspended 1 game for accumulated penalties at the end of last season.

The Competition- Cedar Rapids Rampage

The Rampage had six players record at least one point in their season opener against the Wave. Derek Huffman led the way with 3 goals. Taylor Bond, the Rampage's main free agent acquisition from Chicago, also scored a goal. The Rampage are led by first-year head coach Jonathan Greenfield. Greenfield has extensive knowledge of the indoor game, winning four championships in his career as a player, including with the Blast in 2009.

Upcoming Games:

November 17th 7:35 p.m. EST Syracuse Silver Knights @ Baltimore Blast

November 18th 7:35 p.m. EST Baltimore Blast @ Florida Tropics

December 1st 7:35 p.m. EST Ontario Fury @ Baltimore Blast ?

