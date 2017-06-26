Ball Dazzles in \\"Dogs 5-1 Win over \\"Cats

News Release

Portland, Maine - Trey Ball (2-6) pitched six shutout innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs (33-38) to a 5-1 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (31-44) on Monday night at Hadlock Field.

Ball earned his first win at Hadlock Field, allowing just one hit, five walks and fanned one.

Portland went right to work in the first inning off starter Francisco Rios (L, 3-6). Danny Mars led off with a walk and scored when Henry Urrutia reached on an error. Urrutia finished 1-for-4, 2 RBI, extending his hit and RBI streak to six straight games.

In the third with two outs, Jeremy Barfield delivered a two-out, two-run single to right field, making it 3-0. In the seventh, the 'Dogs added back-to-back RBI singles by Urrutia and Nick Longhi.

New Hampshire got their lone run in the eighth inning on an RBI ground out by Richard Urena.

Luis Ysla relieved Ball in the seventh inning with two runners on base, and escaped the inning without allowing a run. Ysla earned his third hold of the season, working two innings on one hit and one run.

Mars finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Chad De La Guerra went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

The Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays' affiliate) continue their four-game series on Tuesday night at Hadlock Field. RHP Travis Lakins makes the start for Portland. LHP Shane Dawson is on the hill for New Hampshire. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500.

