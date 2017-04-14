Baldoquin Launches Bees to Victory

News Release

Burlington, IA- Roberto Baldoquin gave the Bees their first home win of the season with a walk-off home run, giving the Bees a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Friday night at Community Field.

A night after being shutout, the Bees offense fired up early, scoring three runs in the first inning. With one out, Brennon Lund sent a single to center and advanced to second when Jack Kruger walked. Kruger then came home to score when Jordan Zimmerman reached on a fielder's choice and an error, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead. Troy Montgomery ripped a triple to right-center, scoring Zimmerman, extending the Bees' lead to 2-0. Brennan Morgan capped off the inning by sending a single to right, scoring Montgomery, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Clinton would chip away at the Bees' lead. With two outs in the third inning, Jhombeyker Morales reached on an infield single and then moved to third on a single by Luis Rengifo. Bryson Brigman put the LumberKings on the board with an infield single scoring Morales, cutting the Bees' lead to 3-1.

The LumberKings made it a one-run game in the top of the fifth inning. Connor Hale smacked a one-out double and then scored on a Luis Rengifo single, cutting the Bees' lead to 3-2. Bees' starter Jesus Castillo allowed just two runs in five innings of work and struck out eight, a season high for a Bees' pitcher.

Morales started the eighth inning with a double to left and later came home to score on a Brigman sacrifice fly, tying the game at three. The Bees looked like they would respond quickly, starting the bottom of the eighth inning with a Kruger double and a Zimmerman walk but LumberKings' reliever Steven Moyers struck out the next three Bees' hitters he faced, keeping the game tied at three.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Roberto Baldoquin launched a solo home run to left, his first of the year, to give the Bees a 4-3 win over the Clinton LumberKings. Mike Kaelin (1-0) picked up the win for the Bees while Steven Moyers (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The Bees and the LumberKings wrap up the series on Saturday night at 5:00 at Community Field. Joe Gatto will make the start for the Bees while Nick Wells will make the start for Clinton. For tickets, visit gobees.com or stop by the Bees' office. For more information, call the Bees at (319)-754-5705.

