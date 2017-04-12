Balanced Bats Blight \\"Ducks\\" Day, 9-3

News Release

QUAKRON, OH - The Trenton Thunder scored early runs in support of Justus Sheffield as they cruised to a 9-3 win Wednesday night.

All nine Thunder batters had a hit on the night with two-hit nights from Rashad Crawford (2-for-4), Gleyber Torres (2-for-5) and Dante Bichette Jr. (2-for-5). Crawford came into the night just 1-for-14 and was given the night off yesterday, but started the game out with a ringing double and later scored on a double by Miguel Andujar for a 1-0 lead before Akron even had a chance to come to bat.

The Thunder added four runs in the top of the 2nd inning and never looked back en route to the victory. Sheffield was tagged for one run over 5.2 innings of work before Travis Hissong entered out of the bullpen. The right-hander finished off the win with 3.1 innings, allowing one earned run for his first save of the season.

Andujar paced the Thunder offense with four RBI to bring his Eastern League-leading total to 11 on the season.

In all six games this season, the Thunder have scored first as they improve to 3-3 overall to move into a tie for 2nd place in the East Division with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Your Thunder return home Thursday night for the season-opener at ARM & HAMMER Park against the Portland Sea Dogs. The first 2,500 fans age 12+ receive a tablet case presented by ARM & HAMMER prior to the 7:00 p.m. first pitch. RHP Chance Adams tossed 5.2 hitless innings on Opening Day against the Erie SeaWolves and is expected to start for the Thunder against LHP Jalen Beeks (1-0, 0.00). Pregame coverage with Jon Mozes and Adam Giardino begins at 6:40 p.m. online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast.

