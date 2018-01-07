Bakersfield Blanks San Antonio 4-0

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - Goaltender Eddie Pasquale recorded 36 saves and his first shutout of the season as the Bakersfield Condors (13-13-5-0) blanked the San Antonio Rampage (19-13-2-0) 4-0 on Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

Bakersfield got on the board first at 11:30 of the opening period when David Gust hit a trailing Dillon Simpson at the left circle who fired a one timer off the glove of netminder Ville Husso and into the back of the net.

After a scoreless second period the Condors extended their lead 50 seconds into the final frame when Ty Rattie received a backdoor pass from Josh Currie and fired a shot past Husso. Bakersfield took advantage of a power-play opportunity at 6:24 when Liro Pakarinen connected on a wrist shot from the left circle, giving the Condors a 3-0 advantage. Ryan Mantha added a shorthanded empty-net goal at 15:50 after banking the puck off the boards, securing Bakersfield's 4-0 victory.

Tonight's Lines

Forwards: Defensemen: Goaltenders:

Agozzino-Belzile-Grimaldi Butler-Schmaltz Husso

Ranford-Toninato-Nantel Siemens-Meloche Martin

Musil-Girard-Vogelhuber Warsofsky-Geertsen

St. Amant-Beaudin-Joly

Up Next

San Antonio begins a three-game road trip in California when the club faces the Stockton Heat on Friday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. at Stockton Arena.


