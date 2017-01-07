Baker Returns to Manitoba

January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - Defenseman Jake Baker has been recalled from the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose, the Mallards announced today.

Baker, 25, played three games without registering a point after being assigned to the Mallards by Manitoba on December 30. The 6-foot-5-inch, 225-pound Port Moody, British Columbia native has picked up one assist and posted a plus/minus rating of +6 in ten games with Manitoba this season.

Baker spent the bulk of last season with the Mallards while also playing nine games for the Moose. He scored two goals and recorded eight assists for ten points in 51 ECHL games last year and collected a goal and an assist during his time in the AHL.

Baker turned professional with the Mallards late in the 2014-15 season after completing his college career at Northern Michigan. He pocketed one assist in seven regular season games with the Mallards that spring and added another assist in seven playoff games.

Baker, who served as a Northern Michigan co-captain as a senior, scored five goals and added three assists in 36 games during his final collegiate campaign. He notched eight goals, 17 assists and 25 points in 144 games over his four seasons at NMU.

Before heading to Northern Michigan, Baker spent three junior seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League, where he skated for the Merritt Centennials, Nanaimo Clippers, Victoria Grizzlies and Trail Smoke Eaters.

The Mallards return to action on the road tonight against the Komets in Fort Wayne. The Mallards next play at home next Friday night, January 13 at 7:05 p.m. against the Indy Fuel and next Saturday night, January 14 at 7:05 p.m. against the Komets. January 13 and January 14 will also see former Mallards return to the iWireless Center for alumni weekend, featuring a tribute to former team president Howard Cornfield next Friday and an alumni game and a twentieth season Genesis jersey auction next Saturday.

Cornfield, who led the Mallards to unprecedented success between 1996 and 2005, will be honored before the current Mallards play the Fuel next Friday at 7:05 p.m. Returning Mallards will be introduced before next Friday's game, meet fans and sign autographs during the contest before joining fans for a postgame event at the iWireless Center. Mallards legends will hit the ice themselves for the alumni game next Saturday afternoon at 4:30. The 2017 Mallards will wear special edition twentieth season mash-up jerseys when they face the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. Those jerseys will go up for bid in a live auction to benefit the Genesis Health Services Foundation immediately following that game. Tickets for next Saturday's Mallards-Komets clash will also be good for the alumni game.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including next weekend's games- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

