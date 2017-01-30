Bailey Shines at 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge

January 30, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





ALLENTOWN, PA - Binghamton Senators forward Casey Bailey scored twice for the North Division at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic hosted by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Monday night.

Bailey's first tally of the night came on a two-on-one rush in the three-on-three format as Utica's Alexandre Grenier fed Bailey who lifted the puck over the Pacific Division's netminder Jack Campbell for a 6-2 lead 3:09 into the second half of the ten-minute long games.

The second goal of the night for Bailey was helped along by Rochester's Justin Bailey against the Central Division who sent a pass through the slot that was fired in by the left leg pad of the Central Division's goaltender Anton Forsberg. Justin Bailey picked up the first assist with Utica's Jordan Subban collecting the other.

The Central Division went on to defeat the Atlantic Division in the Championship for their second victory in as many years.

The Binghamton Senators are back on home this Friday and Saturday night following the AHL All-Star Classic. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the B-Sens Executive Office starting at 9:00 a.m. during office hours or visiting the office on the third floor of the Arena. Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.

For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS(7367).

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators).

