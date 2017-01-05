Bailey Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY. - The American Hockey League announced that forward Casey Bailey has been selected to participate in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross. The event will be held January 28-30, from PPL Center in Allentown, Pa., home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Bailey, 25, is tied for the team lead in goals with nine and is third in points with 14 in 28 games played with Binghamton. Bailey has been recalled to Ottawa twice this season and appeared in four games.

A native of Anchorage, AK, Bailey was acquired by the Senators last season from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Following the trade, Bailey played in 30 games with Binghamton, scoring seven goals and adding 14 assists for 21 points. In his first full professional season, Bailey played 68 AHL games between the Toronto Marlies and the Senators and scored 11 goals and added 28 assists for 39 points.

Undrafted, the forward attended Penn State University for three years and registered 80 points (45 goals, 35 assists) in 96 games. Prior to his collegiate career, Bailey put up 60 points in as many games for the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League.

The event will begin on Sunday, January 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the AHL All-Star Skills Competition with seven skills events, including hardest shot, fastest skater and accuracy shooting. The following night, Monday, January 30 at 7 p.m. ET, the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge will hit the ice with four teams representing each division. The round-robin tournament will feature six 3-on-3 games of 10 minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship.

