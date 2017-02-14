Bailey, Driedger Lift B-Sens to 3-2 OT Win over IceCaps

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - Casey Bailey scored the game-winning goal in overtime and Chris Driedger made 45 saves as the Binghamton Senators defeated the St. John's IceCaps, 3-2, on Tuesday night inside Mile One Centre.

Max McCormick gave the B-Sens a 1-0 lead in the opening frame on a feed from the goal line to the left of goaltender Charlie Lindgren. Nick Paul brought the puck into the zone and fed Chris Carlisle on the goal line who slid a pass to the front of the net where McCormick got his stick on it. The goal was McCormick's 14th of the year from Carlisle and Paul.

Just 29 seconds later, Jack Rodewald put in his 14th goal of the season for a quick two-goal lead. Kyle Flanagan settled he puck in the offensive zone along the wall and fed Rodewald breaking to the net who lifted the puck over the shoulder of Lindgren for a 2-0 advantage at 9:21 of the first. Assists were credited to Flanagan and Alex Krushelnyski. After the opening period, Binghamton led 2-0 and outshot the IceCaps 11-3.

After no scoring in the second period, Ryan Johnston pulled the IceCaps back within a goal 6:49 into the third period. Max Friberg put the breaks on in the left circle and fed Johnston in the slot who lifted a shot over the shoulder of Driedger. The goal was Johnston's fourth of the year with the lone assist going to Friberg and St John's trailed 2-1.

Chris Terry tied the game for St John's with 1:18 left in regulation. From inside the right wing circle on the power play, Terry let a one-timer go that beat Driedger on the glove side to even the score 2-2 on his 17th of the year to force overtime. In the third period, St. John's outshot Binghamton 26-4 and 44-18 overall.

Bailey scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the B-Sens to a 3-2 win over the IceCaps. Chris Rumble brought the puck into the offensive zone and left it for Bailey who ripped a slap shot that Lindgren got a piece of but it went up in the air and just over the goal line. The goal was Bailey's 14th of the season with assists from Rumble and Jason Akeson.

Driedger stopped 45 shots in the win while Lindgren denied 17 in the loss.

The B-Sens road trip wraps up Wednesday night in St John's for a 6:00 p.m. puck drop. Can't make it to the game? Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.

For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS (7367).

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.