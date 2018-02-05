BACHMAN'S BIG NIGHT CARRIES COMETS TO WIN OVER CRUNCH

Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets topped the Syracuse Crunch by a score of 3-1 at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The first period went scoreless thanks to the efforts of Richard Bachman and Crunch goaltender Connor Ingram, stopping 11 and 14 shots respectively.

Alexis D'Aoust gave the Comets 1-0 lead two minutes into the second period, tipping a shot over Ingram. Guillaume Brisebois and Jaime Sifers picked up the assists. Nikolay Goldobin made it 2-0 Comets with a power play goal five and half minutes later. Reid Boucher and Philip Holm tallied the assists. Dennis Yan cut the lead to 2-1 with 46 seconds to go in the period. Mitchell Stephens had the assist.

Bachman shut down the Crunch and Dylan Blujus scored the empty net goal to seal the win. Darren Archibald registered the assist.

Bachman finished with 27 saves to improve his record to 6-7-4. Ingram made 34 saves. His record falls to 12-8-2. The Comets power play went 1-6, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-3.

