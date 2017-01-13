Baby Cakes Hosting Hot Stove January 28th

Metairie, LA - The New Orleans Baby Cakes will host their first-ever Hot Stove party from 11 a.m. -

2 p.m. on Saturday, January 28.

The public is invited to the "Shrine on Airline" for free admission to the unofficial start of baseball

season, which will feature special guests including Austin Nola, the former LSU standout who hit spent

his first full season at Triple-A with New Orleans in 2016 and was added to the Miami Marlins' 40-man

roster in November.

Also scheduled to appear is Baby Cakes manager Arnie Beyeler and the Marlins' Assistant Director of

Player Development Brett West, both of whom will offer a preview of the 2017 season.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided, in addition to games for children and tours of the Baby

Cakes' clubhouse. Ticket packages will be available for purchase with the opportunity to view potential

stadium seating, and Baby Cakes merchandise will be on sale just in time for the start of Mardi Gras.

