B-Sens Winning Streak Halted in 3-2 Loss at Rochester

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - The Binghamton Senators' three-game winning streak came to a close on Sunday evening in a 3-2 loss to the Rochester Americans at Blue Cross Arena.

Jason Akeson put the Senators up 1-0 on the power play just under six minutes into the game. Nine seconds into the man advantage, Akeson let a shot go from the left side of the ice and caught a piece of goaltender Linus Ullmark. The puck rolled behind Ullmark and as he fell knocked it over the goal line for the advantage. The goal was Akeson's ninth of the year from Ben Harpur and Phil Varone.

Former B-Sens defender Patrick Mullen evened the score for Rochester later in the period. Tim Kennedy from the left side fed Mullen in the slot and he sent a wrister by the glove of Chris Driedger for his third of the year at 13:23 of the first. Kennedy and Eric Cornel picked up the assists on the game-tying goal. After the first period, the game was tied with Rochester leading in shots 11-4.

The Americans took a 2-1 lead just 69 seconds into the second period. Alexander Nylander moved into the offensive zone and slid the puck under the pads of Driedger. Assists on Nylander's sixth of the year were given to Cole Schneider and Taylor Fedun.

Vaclav Karabacek put Rochester ahead 3-1 at 7:45 of the second period. The original shot was stopped by Driedger but the rebound was gathered by Kennedy and fed to Karabacek in the right wing circle who beat Driedger blocker side for the lead for his second of the year from Kennedy and Brady Austin.

Binghamton responded on the power play to pull within a single goal courtesy of Mike Blunden's ninth of the year. Casey Bailey played a shot wide of the net that banked off the end wall and came out to the side of the net. Blunden grabbed the loose puck and sent it by a diving Ullmark for his third goal in as many games with 5:00 left in the period. Through 40 minutes, Binghamton trailed in goals 3-2 and shots 26-9.

With no scoring in the third period, Rochester held on for the 3-2 win. Driedger stopped 31 shots in the loss while Ullmark denied 19 in the victory.

The B-Sens remain on the road Monday afternoon in Toronto to face the Marlies at 3:00 p.m. Can't make it to the game? Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.

For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS (7367).

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.