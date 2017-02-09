B-Sens Shutout by Phantoms 5-0

ALLENTOWN, PA. - The Binghamton Senators were defeated 5-0 by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on the road Wednesday night inside PPL Center.

After big saves by Chris Driedger to start the game, Lehigh Valley scored twice in just six seconds to take a 2-0 lead. The Phantoms' first goal came after Samuel Morin intercepted the puck at the point and played it below the goal line. Corban Knight then sent a quick pass to the bottom of the circle where Mark Zengerle lifted a shot over Driedger's shoulder just under the cross bar at 12:56 of the opening period.

Right off the following faceoff, Danick Martel moved down the right side of the offensive zone and pulled the puck around the swipe of defenseman Chris Carlisle. Martel then lifted the puck on the backhand over a sprawling Driedger for a 2-0 lead at 13:02. After twenty minutes, the Senators trailed 2-0 and were outshot 17-9.

In the second period, Lehigh Valley added a pair of goals to take a 4-0 lead into the second intermission. In an unfortunate bounce, Robert Hagg fired a shot that Mike Blunden deflected way up into the air. The puck somehow sailed over Driegder and dropped into the net for his fourth of the year at the 13:11 mark.

Scott Laughton added to the lead in the final minute of the second. Laughton skated below the goal line and wrapped the puck around the left leg pad of Driedger for his 11th on the year at 19:12 with assists from Knight and Zengerle. After two periods, the B-Sens trailed 4-0 and the Phantoms led in shots too, 32-19.

The Phantoms added a goal in the third period to extend their lead to 5-0. Morin notched his third of the year with assists from Hagg and Cole Bardreau at the 11:25 mark.

The 5-0 score held up as the final as Driedger denied 42 in the loss while Alex Lyon put aside all 27 shots he faced for the victory.

