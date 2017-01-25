B-Sens Lose 7-2 to the Phantoms

ALLENTOWN, PA. - The Binghamton Senators fell 7-2 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center on Wednesday night.

The Phantoms took a 1-0 lead 10:02 into the game off the stick of Danick Martel. From below the goal line, Martel swung the puck to the front of the net and it deflected by the right side of Matt O'Connor for the Phantoms' lead. Assists on Martel's ninth of the year were credited to Mark Alt and Robert Hagg.

Martel converted later in the period to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead. The forward skated out from below the goal line and lifted a shot that was stopped by O'Connor. Martel tracked down his own rebound in the air and batted the puck over the left shoulder of O'Connor for his second of the night with the lone assist from Jordan Weal. Binghamton trailed 2-0 after one period and led in shots 14-12.

Early in the second period Lehigh Valley took a 3-0 advantage. Martel fed a pass through traffic in front of the net to Nicolas Aube-Kubel all alone in the right circle and he fired a shot that beat O'Connor high under the cross bar for a three-goal lead. Aube-Kubel's goal came just 1:20 into the middle frame with the only assist going to Martel on the pass.

The Phantoms added to their lead with 13:07 left in the second. Weal came out from behind the net and wrapped the puck in for his fourteenth goal of the year and a 4-0 Lehigh Valley lead with assists from Samuel Morin and Travis Sanheim.

Chad Nehring and Nick Paul cashed in to break up the shutout but the Phantoms added three more in the third period for a 7-2 win.

