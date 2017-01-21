B-Sens Finish Late Comeback with 3-2 OT Win over T-Birds

January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





BINGHAMTON, NY. - Francis Perron scored the overtime game-winning goal in front of 4,439 fans Saturday night to help lead the Binghamton Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Springfield Thunderbirds at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Jack Rodewald brought an end to the scoring stalemate 27:31 into the game with his team-leading 13th goal of the year in the second period. Rodewald picked up the puck in the center slot right in front of former B-Sens goalie Mike McKenna. The forward beat McKenna on the right top shelf with assists coming from Kyle Flanagan and Max McCormick.

The Thunderbirds answered back with a goal to tie up the game with two minutes remaining in the middle frame. After several scoring chances, Anthony Greco scored his sixth goal of the year when a puck deflected in off a B-Sens skater. Sena Acolatse had the assist on the tying goal as the teams went to the locker room for the final intermission with Binghamton being outshot 21-14.

The teams fought it out in the third period scoring a goal each to bring the score to 2-2 at the end of the regulation. Springfield struck first just over six minutes into the final frame after Jayce Hawryluk brought the puck up Matt O'Connor's left side, faked out a shot, and sent a cross ice feed to Denis Malgin. Malgin beat O'Connor on his right side for his first goal of the year with Chase Balisy getting the secondary assist.

Jason Akeson scored his fourth goal of the season with 1:18 left to play to tie up the game and force overtime. Akeson brought the puck to the top of the right faceoff circle and let a wrister go that flew past McKenna. Chris Rumble and Nick Paul assisted on the equalizing goal, and the teams went to extra time with the B-Sens being outshot 32-24.

Perron scored the game-winning goal with only 17 seconds remaining in overtime on a power-play chance following a 'too many men on the ice' call against Springfield. Phil Varone found Perron on the left side of the zone who sent a shot to the top shelf under the cross bar for his sixth of the year. Akeson helped assist with the game-winning goal and the B-Sens defeated the Thunderbirds 3-2.

O'Connor earned his second win in as many nights stopping 34 shots while McKenna finished with 24 saves in the losing effort.

The Binghamton Senators travel to Allentown, PA to visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25. Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.

Affordable ticket packages for the 2016-17 season of Binghamton Senators hockey are on sale now! For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS(7367).

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.