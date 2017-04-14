B-Sens Falter in Syracuse 4-1

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Binghamton Senators fell on the road to the Syracuse Crunch 4-1 on Friday night.

Syracuse scored a late goal in the opening period to take a one-goal lead into the intermission. Matthew Peca took the puck in the slot and fed Michael Bournival standing next to the crease who fired in his ninth of the year by a diving Marcus Hogberg. The goal came with 52 seconds left in the first with assists from Peca and Ben Thomas. Binghamton was outshot in the first frame 16-8.

On the power play in the second period the Crunch took a 2-0 lead off the stick of Erik Condra. From the right circle, Cory Conacher sent a slap pass to Condra who scored his 15th of the year by the right leg pad of Hogberg. The goal came at 9:26 with assists from Conacher and Matt Taormina.

With 8:51 left in the period Syracuse scored on the second half of its power play for a three-goal advantage. Peca sent a wrister by Hogberg for his 12th of the season from the hash marks as Taormina and Condra were credited with the helpers.

Gabriel Gagne put the B-Sens on the board during a power play later in the period. Gagne dug out the puck and moved away from the wall and lifted a shot over the blocker of goaltender Mike McKenna for his second of the year. Gagne\'s power-play tally was helped by Macoy Erkamps and Kyle Flanagan and Binghamton trailed 3-1 with 6:59 to go.

Syracuse added an empty-net goal for the 4-1 lead and that held up as the final. Hogberg stopped 32 in the loss and McKenna denied 27 in the victory.

