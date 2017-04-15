B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896

News Release

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Senators finished out the season with a 4-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of a record crowd of 4,896 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.

The Phantoms struck first with less than three minutes to play in the first period after Andy Miele capitalized on the power play. Miele took the puck and cut to the front of the net and around the leg pad of Chris Driedger for his 13th goal of the year. Corban Knight and T.J. Brennan helped assist on the lone goal of the opening frame. Binghamton went to the first intermission trailing 1-0 despite outshooting Lehigh Valley 11-7.

Lehigh Valley scored two goals over the middle frame to increase the Phantoms lead to 3-0. Taylor Leier notched his 13th of the year at the 4:40 mark after tic-tac-toe passing from Scott Laughton and Mark Friedman.

Laughton scored on a shorthanded rush 11:25 in the second period with help from Leier. Laughton picked up the puck in the B-Sens zone and beat Driedger glove hand for his 19th of the season. Binghamton went to the final intermission down 3-0 while outshooting Lehigh Valley 26-15.

In the third period, Casey Bailey put the B-Sens on the board as he ripped a wrist shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Martin Ouellette to make it a two-goal deficit at 7:53 from Nick Paul and Charles-David Beaudoin.

Lehigh Valley added a goal later in the period and held on for a 4-1 victory.

