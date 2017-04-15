B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896

April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators
News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Senators finished out the season with a 4-1 loss to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in front of a record crowd of 4,896 at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.
The Phantoms struck first with less than three minutes to play in the first period after Andy Miele capitalized on the power play. Miele took the puck and cut to the front of the net and around the leg pad of Chris Driedger for his 13th goal of the year. Corban Knight and T.J. Brennan helped assist on the lone goal of the opening frame. Binghamton went to the first intermission trailing 1-0 despite outshooting Lehigh Valley 11-7.
Lehigh Valley scored two goals over the middle frame to increase the Phantoms lead to 3-0. Taylor Leier notched his 13th of the year at the 4:40 mark after tic-tac-toe passing from Scott Laughton and Mark Friedman.
Laughton scored on a shorthanded rush 11:25 in the second period with help from Leier. Laughton picked up the puck in the B-Sens zone and beat Driedger glove hand for his 19th of the season. Binghamton went to the final intermission down 3-0 while outshooting Lehigh Valley 26-15.
In the third period, Casey Bailey put the B-Sens on the board as he ripped a wrist shot over the left shoulder of goaltender Martin Ouellette to make it a two-goal deficit at 7:53 from Nick Paul and Charles-David Beaudoin.
Lehigh Valley added a goal later in the period and held on for a 4-1 victory.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2017
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Season with 3-0 Loss to Devils - Rochester Americans
- Game Recap: Penguins 5, Sound Tigers 4 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Rampage Double up Stars 6-3 in Regular Season Finale - San Antonio Rampage
- Crunch Claim North Division Title with 5-2 Win over Comets - Syracuse Crunch
- Agozzino, Wolves Clinch Central Division Title - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins to Set Sail in Playoffs against Admirals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- American Hockey League Announces First-Round Schedules for 2017 - AHL
- Wolves Clinch Central Division Title; Open Calder Cup Playoffs - Chicago Wolves
- NEWS Checkers Announce First-Round Playoff Series - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals to Face Griffins in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Milwaukee - Chicago Wolves
- Comets Season Ends with Loss to Crunch - Utica Comets
- RECAP: Penguins Come Back, Defeat Sound Tigers in Season Finale, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Iowa Cruises Past Rockford in Season Finale 5-2 - Iowa Wild
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Springfield Thunderbirds 5, Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896 - Binghamton Senators
- IceHogs Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP | RECAP | IceCaps Clinch Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Marlies - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Devils Blank Amerks to Close out Regular Season - Albany Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season - Ontario Reign
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From - Cleveland Monsters
- Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Down Reign in 4-3 Shootout Win of Final Regular Season Road - San Diego Gulls
- Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 3-2 OT Win Prolongs Division Suspense - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Edge Devils for 5-4 Win in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Blank Rampage 1-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win - Utica Comets