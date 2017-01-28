B-Sens Drop Final Game Before All-Star Break 6-2
January 28, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Senators were defeated by the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-2, on Saturday night in front of 4,486 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
The Penguins opened the scoring 10:52 into the first period after Ryan Haggerty scored his seventh goal of the season releasing a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle with assists from Danny Kristo and David Warsofsky for a 1-0 lead.
The visitors doubled the lead almost five minutes later following a flurry in front of B-Sens' starting goaltender Chris Driedger. Dominik Simon scored his sixth goal of the year after Driedger was knocked out of position with Teddy Blueger and Garrett Wilson picking up the assists.
Binghamton got on the board with just under three minutes to play in the opening frame courtesy of Nick Paul's sixth goal of the season. Jason Akeson carried the puck through a crowd of defenders and took a shot from the slot. Penguins' goaltender Tristan Jarry kick saved Akeson's shot, but sent the rebound directly to Paul who sent it home. Chris Carlisle also assisted on Binghamton's first goal of the night.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored two more goals in the first period just 21 seconds apart to bring the score to 4-1. The first goal came after Blueger sent a pass from the goal line to Jean-Sebastien Dea waiting at Driedger's right hand side. Dea beat Driedger and Simon was awarded the secondary assist on Dea's 12th goal of the year.
Blueger completed his three-point night with the final goal of the first period. Ethan Prow set up a rush to Simon along the right side of the ice who then sent a cross ice path to Blueger on the left side. Blueger shot the puck to the top shelf of the net closing the period with the B-Sens trailing 4-1 and ending Driedger's night.
Binghamton came out fast in the second period cutting the Penguin's lead in half just over six minutes into the frame. Alex Krushelnyski sent a pass from the right faceoff circle to Ben Harpur who was waiting at the blue line. Harpur let a shot rip through a crowd of players and Chad Nehring redirected the shot for his third goal of the year.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got two goals past Matt O'Connor over the final 30 minutes of play to push the final score to 6-2 in favor of the visitors. Kristo scored his fourth goal of the season at the 11:13 mark of the second period with assists from Derrick Pouliot and Tim Erixon.
Penguins' captain Tom Kostopoulos scored the lone goal of the final frame with less than eight minutes to play. Kostopoulos tallied his 15th goal of the year with assists from Sahir Gill and Warsofsky.
Driedger had 10 saves in the losing effort while O'Connor stopped nine shots in relief. Jarry finished the night with 32 stops to earn the win.
