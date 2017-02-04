B-Sens Drop Devils 6-2 in Front of 4,637
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY. - Michael Blunden, Jason Akeson, and Kyle Flanagan each scored twice as the Binghamton Senators cruised to a 6-2 win over the Albany Devils in front of 4,637 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday night.
Albany scored just 34 seconds into the game to take an early 1-0 lead. Ben Sexton beat a sprawling Chris Driedger for his 15th of the year with the lone assist from Blake Coleman.
Binghamton responded after captain Michael Blunden scored his fifth goal of the year and first of the night just past the five minute mark. Blunden capitalized on a breakaway that put him skating next to an Albany defender into the Devils' zone. Blunden let an angled shot go from the right faceoff circle to beat Ken Appleby with assists from Chad Nehring and Francis Perron.
Kyle Flanagan added to the B-Sens lead six minutes later when he scored his first goal of the night. Binghamton's newest addition, Marc Hagel, brought the puck around the net in what looked to be a wrap around attempt, but sent a pass to Flanagan who was waiting at the bottom of the left faceoff circle. Flanagan lifted the puck to the top shelf to take the lead while Gabriel Gagne picked up the secondary assist. Binghamton took the 2-1 lead into the first intermission despite being outshot 12-8.
Eight minutes into the second period, Flanagan struck again to net his second of the night and sixth of the year. The forward carried the puck into Albany's zone and sent a shot from the goal line that deflected at the top of the crease and found the back of the net for a 3-1 advantage, unassisted.
Jason Akeson pushed the lead to 4-1 with less than seven minutes to play with his 100th American Hockey League goal. Akeson released a wrist shot to the top right shelf while moving through the slot with the puck for his first goal of the night. Nick Paul and Chris Rumble were credited with the assists on the goal. Binghamton skated to the final intermission leading 4-1 while being outshot 21-14.
Blunden added his second goal of the night two minutes into the first period with help from Nehring. The forwards found themselves on a two-on-one rush against an Albany player and Blunden sent a similar shot from the right faceoff circle that again got by Appleby for a 5-1 lead.
Akeson became the third player to score two goals in the game at the 8:46 mark of the final period. Akeson carried the puck over the blue line during a three-on-one rush and beat Appleby's glove hand for his seventh of the year. Casey Bailey and Rumble assisted on the final B-Sens goal of the night.
Jacob MacDonald had one last push for the visitors when he scored his third goal of the year with 6:17 left to play with an assist from Nick Lappin, but Binghamton held strong closing the game 6-2.
Chris Driedger stopped 33 shots to earn the win while Appleby had 16 saves in the losing effort.
The Binghamton Senators travel to Allentown on Wednesday, February 8, to visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.
For more information on tickets, including pricing and location, visit www.binghamtonsenators.com or call the Senators front office at 607-722-SENS(7367).
Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonsenators.com. Follow the Senators all year long on Facebook (/binghamtonsenators), Twitter (@SenatorsAHL), Instagram (@senatorsahl), Snapchat (@bsenshockey), and the team's Youtube channel (/BinghamtonSenators).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2017
- Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Howard's Return - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Double up Wolf Pack to Close out Road Trip - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Fall to Stars 2-1 - San Antonio Rampage
- B-Sens Drop Devils 6-2 in Front of 4,637 - Binghamton Senators
- Penguins Take Round 3 of Rivalry Series - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Rochester Americans 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 2 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- RECAP: Penguins Shut Down Phantoms, 7-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Recap: T-Birds 5, Sound Tigers 2 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Dropped by Senators - Albany Devils
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Clipped by Wild in Overtime, 1-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP | IceCaps Bounced by Bears 5-2 - St. John's IceCaps
- Crunch Outlast Marlies, 5-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Blue Jackets Recall Hannikainen For Team-Leading Eighth Time - Cleveland Monsters
- Press Recalled by Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Tommy Thompson to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- World Record Attempt Tonight as Heat Host Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Red Wings Assign Jimmy Howard to Griffins for Conditioning - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sabres Recall Bailey, Assign O'Reilly to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Gulls Complete Home-And-Home - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch to Host How to Get a Job in Sports Night February 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Joel Vermin from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Gaudreau Hat Trick Powers Admirals Past Hogs in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Beat the Heat, 2-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Sellout Pink in the Rink Crowd Watches Thrilling Contest; Reign Fall in OT to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Klimchuk Ties Team-Lead with 13th Goal in Loss - Stockton Heat
- Rampage Previal on Pink Ice in 3-2 Victory over Stars - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins Prey on Wolves, 5-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gaudreau Nets Hat Trick in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers Suffer Heartbreaking Loss in Tucson - Charlotte Checkers
- Amerks Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Sound Tigers - Rochester Americans
- Rampage Take a Tight One from Stars, 3-2 - Texas Stars
- Wolves Can't Cage Griffins - Chicago Wolves
- Binghamton Defeated by Hershey 5-3 - Binghamton Senators
- Devils Edged by Phantoms - Albany Devils
- Fontaine, Halverson Help Push Pack Past Comets - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Rally Late...Again - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Defeated by St. John's, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sound Tigers Edge Amerks for Eighth Straight Win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.