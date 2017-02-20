B-Sens Defeated by Quick-Scoring Marlies 4-2

February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Senators News Release





TORONTO, ON - Mike Blunden scored twice in a losing effort as the Binghamton Senators were defeated by the Toronto Marlies, 4-2, on Monday afternoon in front of 14,537 inside Air Canada Centre.

The Toronto Marlies took the early lead after finding the back of the net just 40 seconds into the game. The puck became loose in front of Andrew Hammond who slid to the left and chaos erupted in front of the net. Brett Findlay took control of the rebound and scored his fifth goal of the season with assists from Andreas Johnsson and Kerby Rychel.

The Marlies doubled the lead just over a minute later after Colin Smith capitalized on another loose puck. After an initial shot from the point was denied, Smith got his blade on the rolling puck and slid it by the right leg pad of Hammond. Justin Holl and Dmytro Timashov picked up the assists on Smith's seventh goal of the year.

Binghamton cut the lead in half over 30 seconds later at the 2:21 mark of the first when Blunden extended his goal scoring streak to four games. Blunden and Phil Varone found themselves on a two-on-one rush down into the Marlies zone and Blunden beat Garrett Sparks for his 10th goal of the year with Francis Perron getting the secondary assist.

Toronto got the final goal in the opening frame with less than seven minutes to play after a bad bounce got past Hammond. Brenden Miller got his first goal of the season after he flicked the puck from center ice into the B-Sens zone that bounced past Hammond with assists going to Timashov and Trevor Moore. Binghamton went to the locker room trailing Toronto 3-1 while being outshot 12-4.

Both teams were held scoreless in the second period with the Marlies leading the shots 19-8.

Former B-Sens forward Colin Greening scored his eighth goal of the season 7:23 into the third period to move the score to 4-1. Greening and Findlay carried the puck into the zone passing back and forth until Greening ended in front of Hammond and put the puck over his left leg pad.

With just over 20 seconds left in regulation, Blunden took a pass from Francis Perron and lifted the puck by Sparks for his second of the night and 11th of the year at 19:32. Perron and Chris Rumble were credited with the assists and the Marlies held on 4-2.

Sparks picked up the win stopping 18 shots while Hammond had 20 saves in the losing effort.

The B-Sens return home this weekend for a Friday, February 24, game against the Toronto Marlies and a Saturday, February 25, matchup against the Utica Comets with both games set to begin at 7:05 p.m. Fans can order tickets Tuesday-Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until the second intermission. Fans can tune in on U.S. Country 96.9 FM, 680 AM, iHeartRadio's website and mobile app, and AHL Live.

