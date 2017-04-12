Avila and Motley Signed for 2017

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters added to their ever growing roster by announcing additions of pitcher Nick Avila from Delta College and catcher Nic Motley of McLennan Community College.

Nick Avila will begin his first season with the Rafters this summer after his spring season concludes at Delta College. After a redshirt season a year ago, Avila has pitched out of the bullpen and made an immediate impact this year. In 18 innings, the right-hander has earned a save while owning an ERA of 2.04. The strikeout to walk ratio for Avila has been stout, racking up 27 punch-outs compared to just five free passes for a team-leading 13.75 strikeouts per nine innings. His best performance on the season came against Napa in an 8-3 win. Avila turned in an eight-strikeout performance in just three innings and did not allow a hit. Avila graduated from Turlock High School where in 2015, the pitcher went 4-3 with a dominant 1.72 ERA.

Joining Avila on the 2017 squad will be catcher Nic Motley from McLennan Community College. The Carroll Senior High School graduate has burst onto the scene this year in his sophomore season. In 25 games, the Southlake, Texas native has blasted nine home runs, driven in 34, and scored 24 times. This year comes on the heels of a freshman season where Motley drove in 20 runs. In his prep career, Motley batted .438 and drove in 46 runs as a senior. A first team all-state selection, he continued to garner awards with a second-team All-American selection.

