Avaya Stadium to Host Critical USA-Honduras World Cup Qualifier on March 24

SAN JOSE, Calif. - U.S. Soccer has selected Avaya Stadium, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, to host the critical FIFA World Cup Qualifier between the United States and Honduras on March 24. Kickoff for the first Final Round Qualifier in the Bay Area since 1997 is set for 7:30 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast live on FS1 and Univision Networks.

Due to the anticipated high demand for and limited supply of tickets to the match, U.S. Soccer will use a lottery system to allocate tickets among those who apply.

Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will be automatically entered into the lottery, giving them a much greater opportunity to purchase tickets than the general public. Fans that purchase Earthquakes season tickets by Monday, Jan. 30 at noon will be included in the lottery. Season tickets can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes Front Office at 408-556-7700.

Individual households or places of business will have the opportunity to request a maximum of four tickets and to apply only once. Following the completion of the application phase, a computer program will randomly select those who are to receive tickets. The successful applicants will be notified and their transaction will be completed.

Those who are part of the early lottery selection phase will be sent instructions by U.S. Soccer regarding the application process prior to the MNT vs. Jamaica game Feb. 3 in Chattanooga.

With no points from its first two matches in the Final Round, the U.S. will be looking to earn a victory at home against Honduras. The match in San Jose will be the first World Cup Qualifier since Bruce Arena took over as head coach of the MNT last November.

"This game is very important, and we've chosen an outstanding venue in Avaya Stadium," Arena said. "We think it's a place where we will get fantastic support from the U.S. fans in a game that's critical for our effort to qualify for Russia in 2018."

The match also marks the MNT's first trip to the stadium, and second to the area in a year, having played its opening match of the 2016 Copa America Centenario against Colombia in Santa Clara.

