Avaya Stadium Set to Host One of the Biggest FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

There is no way to over-hype this match.

With a change at head coach and their backs against the wall, the Americans are in need of a crucial three points against Honduras on March 24. The San Jose Earthquakes' home, Avaya Stadium, will have to play its part in providing the United States with a proper home-field advantage.

To say the U.S. has had a rough start in the Hexagonal would be an understatement. Needing to finish in the top-three to earn an automatic qualifier for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, or fourth to advance to a playoff, the Americans currently sit in dead last (sixth) with a 0-2-0 record and the group's worst goal differential (-5). Losses to Mexico (1-0) and Costa Rica (4-0) have made the match at Avaya Stadium vital to the team's survival.

Honduras is currently in fourth place with a 1-1-0 record, with a 1-0 loss to Panama and a 3-1 win over Trinidad and Tobago. The Central American nation is currently ranked No. 75 in the world, according to FIFA.

If past national team matches at Avaya Stadium are any indication (USWNT vs. Ireland, USWNT vs. Romania), expect the crowds to be raucous and inspiring for the players on the pitch. You won't want to miss this one.

