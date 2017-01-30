Avalanche Recall Goaltender Spencer Martin

SAN ANTONIO- The Colorado Avalanche announced today that goaltender Spencer Martin has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). Martin's fifth call up to the NHL serves as Colorado's 15th recall from San Antonio this season. Martin played in two contests with the Avalanche, recording an .857 save percentage and 4.02 goals-against average. The rookie netminder made his NHL debut on Jan. 21 against the San Jose Sharks. Martin has appeared in 28 games with San Antonio this season, earning a 15-10-2-0 record, .912 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average between the pipes. Despite being named to the Pacific Division Team at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic, Martin will be unavailable for tonight's contest due to the timing of his recall. The San Antonio Rampage will celebrate breast cancer survivors and raise awareness for breast health during their seventh annual Pink in the Rink game, benefitting Susan G. Komen, on Feb. 3. Puck drop against the Texas Stars is set for 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. The game will also be broadcast on Fox Sports Southwest. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

