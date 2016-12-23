Avalanche Recall Goaltender Spencer Martin

December 23, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 23, 2016) - The Colorado Avalanche announced today that goaltender Spencer Martin has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). In addition, the Rampage have released defenseman Matt Lashoff from his professional tryout contract.

Martin's third recall to the NHL serves as the Colorado's tenth recall from San Antonio this season. He looks to make his NHL debut as he joins former Rampage players Cody Goloubef, Calvin Pickard, Nikita Zadorov, Andreas Martinsen, and Mikko Rantanen in Colorado.

Martin, 21, has appeared in 19 games with San Antonio this season, recording an 11-7-0-0 record, .918 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average. The second-year pro holds the fifth-best rookie goals-against average and has the second most wins by a rookie goaltender this season. Martin played in 18 games for the Rampage last season, registering a .921 save percentage, 2.65 goals-against average, and CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors in late March.

San Antonio will host the Texas Stars Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

# # SARampage.com # #

