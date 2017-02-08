Avalanche Recall Goaltender Jeremy Smith

February 8, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche announced today that goaltender Jeremy Smith has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). Additionally, the Avalanche have reassigned goaltender Spencer Martin to the Rampage. Smith's second call-up to the Avalanche serves as Colorado's 16th recall from San Antonio this season. He looks to make his NHL debut during his second trip to Colorado as he joins former Rampage players Cody Goloubef, Calvin Pickard, Nikita Zadorov, Andreas Martinsen, and Mikko Rantanen. Smith, 27, has appeared in 17 games with San Antonio this season, recording a .911 save percentage, and 2.57 goals-against average. Martin played in three contests with the Avalanche, recording an .865 save percentage and 4.35 goals-against average. The rookie netminder made his NHL debut on Jan. 21 against the San Jose Sharks. Martin has appeared in 28 games with San Antonio this season, earning a 15-10-2-0 record, .912 save percentage and 2.72 goals-against average between the pipes. San Antonio continues its nine-game Rodeo Road Trip with a Friday contest against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena. All rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.