Avalanche Recall Goaltender Jeremy Smith

December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 26, 2016) - The Colorado Avalanche announced today that goaltender Jeremy Smith has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). In addition, the Rampage have recalled goaltender Kent Simpson from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Smith's first recall to the Avalanche serves as Colorado's 11th recall from San Antonio this season. He looks to make his NHL debut as he joins former Rampage players Cody Goloubef, Calvin Pickard, Nikita Zadorov, Andreas Martinsen, and Mikko Rantanen in Colorado.

Smith, 27, has appeared in seven games with San Antonio this season, recording a .903 save percentage, and 2.60 goals-against average. The eighth-year pro split last season between the Providence Bruins and Iowa Wild, earning CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors in late December. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators, Smith has logged 255 AHL games between the pipes registering 13 shutouts, 128 wins, a .910 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

Simpson has appeared in four games with the Rampage during the 2016-17 campaign, recording an .864 save percentage and 3.71 goals-against average. He has played six games with the Eagles this season, registering one shutout on Oct. 21 against the Alaska Aces, a .916 save percentage and 2.34 goals-against average. The Edmonton, Alta. native was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks and has played in 54 AHL games.

San Antonio will host the Texas Stars tomorrow at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo.

