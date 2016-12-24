Avalanche Reassign Goaltender Spencer Martin

December 24, 2016





SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 24, 2016) - The Colorado Avalanche announced yesterday evening that goaltender Spencer Martin was reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

Martin, 21, returns to San Antonio after receiving his third call-up of the season, backing up former Rampage netminder Calvin Pickard in last night's 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. He has appeared in 19 games with San Antonio this season, recording an 11-7-0-0 record, .918 save percentage and 2.46 goals-against average. The second-year pro holds the fifth-best rookie goals-against average and has the second most wins by a rookie goaltender this season. Martin played in 18 games for the Rampage last season, registering a .921 save percentage, 2.65 goals-against average, and CCM/AHL Player of the Week honors in late March.

