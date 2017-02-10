Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Eric Gelinas

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche announced today that defenseman Eric Gelinas has been reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). Gelinas began the 2016-17 season with the Avalanche, registering one assist in 27 games. Originally drafted in the second round of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils, Gelinas has recorded 23 goals and 41 assists in 145 AHL games. Gelinas tallied 16 goals for the Albany Devils during his rookie season, tying with T.J. Brennan and Clay Wilson for the most goals scored by a defenseman in the 2011-12 AHL campaign. San Antonio continues its nine-game Rodeo Road Trip with a contest against the Chicago Wolves tonight at 7 p.m. CT at Allstate Arena. All Rampage games can be heard on Ticket 760 and SARampage.com. Individual and season tickets are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2016-17 season is presented by Wells Fargo. - See more at: http://www.sarampage.com/news/avalanche-reassign-defenseman-eric-gelinas/#sthash.ndqJufGQ.dpuf

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 10, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.