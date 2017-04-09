Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens

News Release

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche announced today that defenseman Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens, and forward Rocco Grimaldi have been reassigned to the San Antonio Rampage (AHL).

Lindholm rejoins San Antonio after skating in 12 games with the Avalanche and recording his NHL debut on March 15 against the Detroit Red Wings. Before his NHL recall on March 13, Lindholm recorded two goals and 10 assists in 59 contests with the Rampage.

During his recent three-game stint with the Avalanche, Grimaldi recorded one assist and averaged 11:57 of ice time per game. He recorded his first NHL assist of the season on April 6 against the Minnesota Wild when he set up rookie Tyson Jost for his first-ever NHL goal. Grimaldi returns to San Antonio as their leading scorer and in a race for the Willie Marshall Award. The Anaheim, Calif. native currently sits two goals behind Wade Megan (31g) of the Chicago Wolves and Pontus Aberg (31g) of the Milwaukee Admirals for the AHL's leading goal scorer. Grimaldi has recorded 29 goals and 22 assists in 68 contests with the Silver and Black this season.

Siemens spent three games with Colorado after his recall on April 3, playing in his first NHL games since the 2014-15 season when he recorded his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 11, 2015. The Sherwood Park, Alta. native averaged 12:18 of time during his three games with the Avalanche.

Grimaldi, Lindholm and Siemens will be available for today's game as San Antonio concludes its season series with the Bakersfield Condors at 3:00 p.m. CT at the AT&T Center.


