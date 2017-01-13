Avalanche Acquire Felix Girard from Predators

January 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





DENVER - The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Felix Girard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Cody McLeod. Girard will be assigned to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League.

Girard, 22, has skated in 35 games for the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) this season, tallying eight points (3g/5a). Nashville's third selection (fourth round, 95th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, Girard is in his third season with Milwaukee after making his professional debut at the start of the 2014-15 campaign. A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Girard played four seasons with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2010-14.

McLeod, 32, has tallied one point (1g/0a) and 52 penalty minutes in 28 games this year. He has spent his entire career with the Avalanche after signing as a non-drafted free agent on July 6, 2006.

