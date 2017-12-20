Aumont\\"s Contract Sold to Detroit (MLB)

News Release

OTTAWA - For the third time in franchise history, the Ottawa Champions have sold a contract to a Major League Baseball organization.

Former major league pitcher Phillippe Aumont had his contract sold to the Detroit Tigers, Champions owner Miles Wolff announced Monday.

It is expected that Aumont will join the Tigers triple-A affiliate in Toledo, OH.

Aumont signed with Ottawa on June 7, 2017, after attending the Champions' training camp to get back into playing shape. His 2017 stat line saw him start 17 games in a Champions uniform, posting an ERA of 4.51 in his 115 and two-thirds innings pitched.

On June 28, Aumont recorded a no-hitter against the Dominican Republic in just his fifth start of the season. The no-no was the first of his professional career.

The Gatineau, Que. native embarks on this opportunity with the Tigers organization after recent stints in Toronto (2015) and with the Chicago White Sox (2016).

He will join Josh Blanco and Wilmer Font as the three Champions to play games in affiliated baseball after their time in Ottawa.

Font is currently on the 40-man roster of the National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and set a single-game strikeout record last year for their triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

