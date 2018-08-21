August 21 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

August 21, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at BUIES CREEK ASTROS (HOUSTON ASTROS)

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 | 6:00 PM | Game 125, Away Game 62 | at Jim Perry Stadium | Buies Creek, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: N/A

Overall Record: CAR: 59-65; BC: 70-53

Streaks: CAR: L2; BC: L1

Last 10 Games: CAR: 4-6, BC: 6-4

Home Record: CAR: 35-28; BC: 40-22

Road Record: CAR: 24-37; BC: 30-31

Division Record: CAR: 36-43; BC: 48-35

Current Series: First game (of 3)

Season Series: BC leads 11-10 (of 28)

CAR v. OPP: 4-4 @CAR (3), 6-7 @OPP (3)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TUE, 8/21, 6:00 PM: Carolina RHP Jorge Ortega (0-3, 7.47) at Buies Creek RHP J.B. Bukauskas (2-0, 1.00)

WED, 8/22, 6:00 PM: Carolina RHP Christian Taugner (1-0, 3.00) at Buies Creek RHP Christian Javier (4-4, 3.16)

THU, 8/23, 7:00 PM: Buies Creek RHP Abdiel Saldana (8-2, 3.25) at Carolina RHP Devin Williams (0-3, 5.73)

TONIGHT: The Mudcats begin a new away/home three game series tonight versus the Buies Creek Astros at Jim Perry Stadium in Buies Creek, NC. Tonight's game is also the 22nd of 28 total meetings between the two teams this season. The Astros currently lead the season series 11-10 and lead the Mudcats by 8.0 games in the Carolina League Southern Division's second half playoff race.

ICYMI: Bowden Francis pitched through a quality start and Ryan Aguilar had a RBI triple, but the Nationals homered twice in the fifth while taking the rubber game of a three game series 4-2 at Five County Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

PLAYOFF UPDATE: The Mudcats are currently 8.0 games back of Buies Creek in the Southern Division's Second Half Standings. The Mudcats have 14 games remaining this season including seven games (three home, four away) versus Buies Creek, four versus Down East and three at Frederick. Carolina's elimination number is currently 7.

WHERE THEY RANK: RHP Luke Barker leads the Carolina League in saves (18) and games finished (34). Barker is also 2nd in games (42), 4th among CL relievers in lowest batting average (.214), 1st in fewest baserunners/9ip (9.00) and 4th in lowest BB/9ip ratio (2.05)... OF Cooper Hummel is 2nd in the CL in OBP (.381)... INF Dallas Carroll is currently tied for 1st in the CL in games played (121), 2nd in at bats (461), tied for 3rd in most walks (58) and tied for 1st in most double plays grounded into (16)... INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is tied for 1st in the CL in triples (9) and tied for 3rd in most strikeouts (120).

LATE LOSSES: Carolina has a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings this season. They have also totaled a league worst 12 losses when leading after 7 innings. The Mudcats are the only CL team with more than 7 losses when leading after the 6th and more than 6 losses when leading after the 7th inning.

TRENDING: INF/OF Ryan Aguilar is batting .300/.397/.560 over his last 15 games (15-for-50, 7 R, 6 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 8 BB, 19 SO)... C Mario Feliciano is batting .288/.362/.442 with a .804 OPS over his last 14 games (15-for-52, 7 R, 5 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 20 SO)... LHP Daniel Brown has totaled 21 strikeouts over his last six appearances and last 16.1 innings.

WALK IT OFF: Six (6) of Carolina's last seven (7) home wins have come in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17). Those six (6) walk-off wins have additionally occurred over Carolina's last 15 home games. Overall, Carolina has totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

INSERT HUMMEL: Cooper Hummel is hitting .307/.453/.472 with a .926 OPS (39 H, 24 R, 15 2B, 2 HR, 17 RBI) and a Carolina League high .453 OBP and a CL best15 doubles since replacing an injured Tucker Neuhaus in the fourth inning of a home game versus the Keys on July 6. Hummel ended up going 1-for-2 with a two-run home run (eventual game winner in the seventh) in that same game and has not missed a start since.

HITS AND Ks: The Carolina offense has totaled 224 more strikeouts than hits (1,164 SO, 940 H) so far this season. Carolina's difference in strikeouts over hits is currently the 4th largest in MiLB. Since 1991, only the 2017 and 2007 Mudcats have finished a season with more strikeouts than hits. Carolina totaled 164 more strikeouts than hits in 2017 (1,245 SO [franchise record], 1,081 H) and 70 more strikeouts than hits in 2007 (1,219 SO, 1,149 H).

RECORD SETTING: Carolina batters have combined to total a CL high 1,164 strikeouts this season and are on pace for a CL and franchise record 1,295 strikeouts this season. The Carolina offense struck out a CL and franchise record 1,245 times last season... The Mudcats hit into a franchise record six (6) double plays 8/10 in Salem (Dallas Carroll: 5-4-3; Devin Hairston [3]: 6-4-3, 5-4-3, 5-4-3; Trever Morrison: 3u-3-6; Rob Henry 6-4-3)... The Mudcats set a franchise record for strikeouts in a nine inning game after totaling 19 strikeouts on on 5/31 in Lynchburg (Marcos Diplan: 10 SO, Chase Williams: 3 SO, Phil Bickford: 3 SO, Luke Barker: 3 SO).

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Averaged the 2nd fewest runs per game in the CL (3.87).

... Totaled the 2nd fewest runs (480) in the CL this season.

... Allowed the 5th fewest runs (521) in the CL this season.

... Hit a Carolina League low four (4) home runs in August.

... Totaled the worst K% (offense) in the CL this season (25.6%).

... Totaled a CL high 16 losses when leading after 6 innings.

... Totaled a CL high 12 losses when leading after 7 innings.

... Have totaled 11 walk-off wins this season.

... Won a CL high 10 extra-innings games this season.

... Gone 23-22 (.511) vs. the CL Northern Division.

... Made 93 total roster transactions this season.

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

