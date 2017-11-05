Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals Second Leg

News Release

Black & Gold advance 4-3 on aggregate score, head to the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship against Toronto FC

Columbus Crew SC 0 - New York City FC 2 - Crew SC advances on aggregate score (4-3)

Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York)

Sunday, November 5, 2017

SCORING SUMMARY

NYC - David Villa (Penalty Kick) 16' [Highlight: http://bit.ly/2h84GTq ]

NYC - Andraz Struna (Rodney Wallace) 53' [Highlight: http://bit.ly/2h6FOeI ]

NEXT MATCH FOR CREW SC (Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship, First Leg):

Columbus Crew SC vs. Toronto FC (MAPFRE Stadium - Columbus, Ohio)

Tuesday, November 21 (8:00 p.m. ET / ESPN, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

TODAY'S MATCH INFO:

Venue: Yankee Stadium (Bronx, NY)

Referee: Kevin Stott

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Brian Poeschel

Fourth Official: Armando Villarreal

VAR: Allen Chapman

Attendance: 23,246

Weather: 58 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

NYC - David Villa (Penalty Kick) 16'

NYC - Andraz Struna (Rodney Wallace) 53'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Mohammed Abu (caution) 63'

NYC - Rodney Wallace (caution) 74'

LINEUPS

Columbus Crew SC : Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Hector Jimenez; Wil Trapp ©, Mohammed Abu; Pedro Santos (Adam Jahn 88'), Federico Higuain, Justin Meram (Kekuta Manneh 69') ; Ola Kamara (Lalas Abubakar 76')

Substitutes not used : Brad Stuver; Jukka Raitala, Artur, Waylon Francis

New York City FC: Sean Johnson; Andraz Struna (Sean Okoli 82'), Frederic Brillant, Ben Sweat, Ronald Matarrita (Andrea Pirlo 90'); Yangel Herrera, Alexander Ring, Maximiliano Moralez; Jack Harrison, David Villa ©, Rodney Wallace (Jonathan Lewis 90+3')

Substitutes not used: Eirik Johansen; Ethan White, Kwame Awuah, Thomas McNamara

TEAM NOTES

Midfielder Justin Meram made his 10th all-time MLS Cup Playoffs appearance (all starts) in tonight's Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match against New York City FC. Meram played 69 minutes, registering one shot and creating two goal scoring chances. In 10 MLS Cup Playoffs appearances (all starts), he has scored four goals and two assists.

Defender Harrison Afful led the Black & Gold played the entire 90 minutes, registering 84 touches and 49 passes in tonight's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match against New York City FC. Since 2015, Afful has made eight MLS Cup Playoffs appearance (all starts), registering one goal.

Tonight's result against New York City FC brought Crew SC's undefeated streak to an end at 12 consecutive matches (7-0-5) across all competitions, dating back to a 3-1 regular-season win over the Chicago Fire at MAPFRE Stadium on August 12. Over that span, Crew SC had outscored its opponents 23-11, registering four shutouts.

This is the seventh time in club history that Crew SC has reached the MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship. This is also the second time in four seasons under Sporting Director and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter the Black & Gold have reached the same stage, having previously achieved this in 2015. In 2015, the last time Crew SC reached the Eastern Conference Championship, the Black & Gold defeated the New York Red Bulls over two legs on a 2-1 aggregate score en route to reaching the 2015 MLS Cup.

With the result in tonight's match, Crew SC clinched a spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship, which will be played over two legs against Toronto FC. The winner on aggregate score will then move onto the 2017 MLS Cup against the winner of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Championship series, played between the Houston Dynamo and Seattle Sounders FC. This Eastern Conference Championship will mark the first time in club history that Crew SC has faced Toronto FC in an MLS Cup Playoffs match. The Black & Gold faced Toronto FC three times during the 2017 MLS regular season, posting a record of 1-2-0 against them.

Up next, Crew SC hosts Toronto FC at MAPFRE Stadium for the First Leg of the Eastern Conference Championship on Tuesday, November 21 (8:00 p.m. ET / ESPN, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

