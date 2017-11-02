Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinal Leg Two

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. (Nov. 2, 2017) - The New York Red Bulls (14-12-8) look to bounce back against top-seeded Toronto FC (20-5-9) in Leg Two of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday at BMO Field. Leg Two is set to kick at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, ESPN Deportes in the United States and TSN in Canada alongside Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish on TuneIn.

New York Red Bulls Radio goes live at 2 p.m. ET with triHonda Countdown to Kickoff, hosted by Matt Harmon and Steve Jolley. Ernesto Motta will have the Spanish play-by-play call for New York Red Bulls Radio and will be live at 2:45 p.m.

After falling 2-1 at Red Bull Arena in Leg One, New York will have to record a two-goal win in Toronto on Sunday in order to advance to the Eastern Conference final. The Red Bulls can also force overtime with a 2-1 line in regulation.

Since 2003 when MLS changed from a three-legged conference semifinal series to the two-legged playoff series, six MLS franchises have advanced after beginning a conference semifinal down 2-1 in the first leg. (2006: Colorado, Houston; 2009: Chicago; 2013 Sporting Kansas City; 2015: FC Dallas, Columbus)

Of those six clubs that advanced after falling 2-1 in the first leg, three teams went on to reach MLS Cup, two of which won the cup. Reached: Columbus in 2015; Won: Houston in 2006 and Sporting KC in 2013.

Daniel Royer remained perfect in penalty kicks as he tallied his fifth overall this season and first career MLS playoff PK against Toronto in the first leg of the semifinals to level the match.

If the Red Bulls were to advance on Sunday, New York will face either NYCFC or Columbus in a two-leg Eastern Conference Final series, beginning on November 21. Leg One kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes alongside Red Bulls Radio in English and Spanish on TuneIn.

