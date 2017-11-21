News Release

FIRST LEG MATCH RECAP: COLUMBUS CREW SC 0, TORONTO FC 0

Black & Gold register their second shutout of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs against Toronto FC in front of sellout crowd

Columbus Crew SC 0 - Toronto FC 0

MAPFRE Stadium (Columbus, Ohio)

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

SCORING SUMMARY

None

NEXT MATCH FOR CREW SC (Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship, Second Leg):

Columbus Crew SC at Toronto FC (BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

Wednesday, November 29 (7:30 p.m. ET / FS1, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

TODAY'S MATCH INFO:

Venue: MAPFRE Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Referee: Robert Sibiga

Assistants: Peter Manikowski, Ian Anderson

Fourth Official: Jose Carlos Rivero

VAR: Dave Gantar

Attendance: 21,289

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy

GOALS/ASSISTS

None

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

CLB - Artur (caution) 33'

CLB - Pedro Santos (caution) 52'

CLB - Jonathan Mensah (caution) 54'

TOR - Jonathan Osorio (caution) 68'

TOR - Raheem Edwards (caution) 85'

LINEUPS

Columbus Crew SC : Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp ©, Artur; Pedro Santos (Kekuta Manneh 78'), Federico Higuain, Justin Meram; Ola Kamara

Substitutes not used : Brad Stuver; Mohammed Abu, Adam Jahn, Hector Jimenez, Lalas Abubakar, Cristian Martinez

Toronto FC: Alexander Bono; Nicolas Hasler (Armando Cooper 81'), Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga; Steven Beitashour, Marco Delgado (Eriq Zavaleta 70'), Michael Bradley ©, Victor Vazquez, Justin Morrow (Raheem Edwards 84'); Tosaint Ricketts, Jonathan Osorio

Substitutes not used: Clint Irwin; Nick Hagglund, Benoit Cheyrou, Ben Spencer

TEAM NOTES

Crew SC midfielder Federico Higuain made his 10th all-time MLS Cup Playoffs appearance (all starts) in tonight's Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship First Leg match against Toronto FC. Higuain played the entire 90 minutes, registering three shots (one on target) and creating two goal-scoring chances. In 10 MLS Cup Playoffs appearances (all starts) since 2014, Higuain has recorded two goals and four assists.

Midfielder Artur led Crew SC in tackles during tonight's MLS match against Toronto FC, registering six tackles. This was two more than any other player on the field, as fellow Black & Gold midfielder Justin Meram recorded four tackles during tonight's match.

Crew SC recorded its second shutout of the 2017 postseason during tonight's Eastern Conference Championship First Leg match against Toronto FC. The Black & Gold backline did not allow the Reds to register a single shot on target. This was Crew SC's 11th shutout in 2017 across all MLS competitions (regular-season and postseason)

Tonight's attendance of 21,289 supporters - a sellout - at MAPFRE Stadium marked the largest non-MLS Cup crowd at a Crew SC match since the 2015 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship First Leg Match against the New York Red Bulls (21,617 announced attendance). Additionally, tonight's crowd marked the highest attendance for a Crew SC match in 2017.

Tonight's Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Championship match marked the first time in club history that Crew SC has faced Toronto FC in an MLS Cup Playoffs match. The Black & Gold faced Toronto FC three times during the 2017 MLS regular season, posting a record of 1-2-0 against them.

Up next, Crew SC travels to take on Toronto FC at BMO Field for the Second Leg of the Eastern Conference Championship on Wednesday, November 29 (7:30 p.m. ET / FS1, CD102.5 FM, La Mega 103.1 FM, English radio stream available on ColumbusCrewSC.com).

