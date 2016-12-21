Aube-Kubel Adjusting to AHL Hockey
December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
At a quick glance, you may feel underwhelmed after you look at Nicolas Aube-Kubel's production for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms thus far.
"Just four goals and seven points in 27 games -
That's a question you'd probably wind up asking yourself.
"I thought Aube-Kubel was a goal scorer" is another.
Don't let the stats fool you. This season is about much more than point totals for Aube-Kubel, a first-year pro who had a very successful junior career.
Forget his 38-goal, 46 assist 2015-16 campaign for the Val d'Or Foreurs. Put aside the fact that he finished with 108 goals and 136 assists in 251 games over four years in the QMJHL.
Read the Full Article at Highland Park Hockey
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016
- Binghamton Stopped in Albany 7-1 - Binghamton Senators
- Hockey Canada Names Roster for 2016 Spengler Cup - Albany Devils
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Kristers Gudlevskis, Syracuse Crunch Recall Nick Riopel - Syracuse Crunch
- Oliver Bjorkstrand Added by Columbus On Emergency Call - Cleveland Monsters
- Gionta Agrees to One-Year Contract with the Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Kick the Holidays off with Monsters Hockey on Thursday - Cleveland Monsters
- Hurricanes Return Michael Leighton to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Johansson Returned, Hildebrand Assigned - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford Faces Chicago on Bomber Hat Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Flames Loan Oliver Kylington to Team Swedenâ??s World Junior Championship Roster - Stockton Heat
- Aube-Kubel Adjusting to AHL Hockey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- VIP Field Access TIckets for Condorstown Outdoor Classic Now - Bakersfield Condors
- Detroit Recalls Coreau, Griffins Bring up Heeter - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - December 21, 2016 - Vol. 23, No. 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Condors Erase Large Deficit to Earn Point in Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.