Aube-Kubel Adjusting to AHL Hockey

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





At a quick glance, you may feel underwhelmed after you look at Nicolas Aube-Kubel's production for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms thus far.

"Just four goals and seven points in 27 games -

That's a question you'd probably wind up asking yourself.

"I thought Aube-Kubel was a goal scorer" is another.

Don't let the stats fool you. This season is about much more than point totals for Aube-Kubel, a first-year pro who had a very successful junior career.

Forget his 38-goal, 46 assist 2015-16 campaign for the Val d'Or Foreurs. Put aside the fact that he finished with 108 goals and 136 assists in 251 games over four years in the QMJHL.

Read the Full Article at Highland Park Hockey

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.