ATLETICO BAJA vs ONTARIO FURY SUSPENDED AT HALFTIME

January 22, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release





NEWS ALERT

ATLETICO BAJA vs ONTARIO FURY SUSPENDED AT HALFTIME

TIJUANA, Baja Mexico (Jan. 22, 2017) - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has decided to suspend tonight's match between Atletico Baja and the Ontario Fury at halftime.

Due to decreasing weather conditions, and in respect to the health and well-being of the players and fans, league officials felt this was the best course of action.

The MASL will update the status of the match at a later time.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 22, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.