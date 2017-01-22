ATLETICO BAJA vs ONTARIO FURY SUSPENDED AT HALFTIME
January 22, 2017 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
NEWS ALERT
TIJUANA, Baja Mexico (Jan. 22, 2017) - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) has decided to suspend tonight's match between Atletico Baja and the Ontario Fury at halftime.
Due to decreasing weather conditions, and in respect to the health and well-being of the players and fans, league officials felt this was the best course of action.
The MASL will update the status of the match at a later time.
