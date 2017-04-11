Atlanta United Opens World-Class Training Complex

News Release

Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank, president Darren Eales, MLS Commissioner Don Garber and Children\'s Healthcare of Atlanta CEO Donna Hyland today addressed guests and media at the opening of the club\'s new $60 million training ground.

The event included a tour of the facility and grounds for guests, showcasing the multi-use complex including first team and academy training and community activation.

"This beautiful training ground is a central piece in the success of our club and represents the vision and dedication of the Atlanta United leadership team," said Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank. "Our aim for the club is to produce a top-quality, winning product on and off of the pitch and this facility is the cornerstone of that commitment. Every detail of the project was planned and executed thoughtfully, and we are excited to be an active, supportive and integrated asset in the community."

Located on Franklin Gateway in Marietta, GA., the Children\'s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground is a state-of-the-art facility that is comparable to many top international training facilities. Atlanta United will also work to collaborate with the City of Marietta to host tournaments and events at the Franklin Gateway Sports Complex, a 13-acre community park in close proximity to the facility owned and operated by the city.

The Children\'s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground is a 33-acre site featuring a 30,000 square- foot headquarter building and six full-size fields including three natural grass and three FieldTurf surfaces. The project is tracking toward a LEED Silver certification.

Additional highlights of the training ground include:

First team locker room with 22-foot ceilings and 14 elevated windows Six Academy Locker Rooms Full service kitchen and dining room with balcony access Show pitch featuring a 2,500-seat stand and separate Pavilion for viewing Sport science facilities including double height gym and two hydrotherapy plunge pools Entrance artwork created by renowned South African artist Marco Cianfanelli Find a complete list of training ground features and digital assets here.

The Children\'s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground will hold open training sessions and tournaments, as well as host visiting national and international clubs. Designed by Atlanta-based architecture firm tvsdesign, it will be home to the club\'s youth academy, first team players and club staff.

The design of the site and club headquarters allows for future growth and will foster an aspirational environment, giving the academy players the opportunity to observe and interact with the first team.

"Our commitment to aspiration, inclusion and excellence are reflected in all aspects of the training ground," said Atlanta United president Darren Eales. "The design ensures that we are giving our first team and academy players a top-flight training environment, and it will be a key tool for us in attracting the top players and staff in MLS and globally. This is truly a world-class facility that we are proud to call our home."

Construction began on the facility in February of 2016. In March, 2017 Atlanta United announced a partnership with Children\'s Healthcare of Atlanta as the club\'s official pediatric healthcare system and the naming partner of the new training ground.

