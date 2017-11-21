Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron named MLS Newcomer of the Year Paraguayan international spa

News Release

NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron as the 2017 MLS Newcomer of the Year. The award recognizes the year's most impactful new MLS player, who has prior professional experience.

Joining Atlanta United from Argentina's Primera Division, the 23-year-old Almiron became an immediate staple during Atlanta's inaugural season. Commanding the midfield with speed and creativity, the Paraguayan midfielder contributed nine goals and 14 assists, with four of those helpers setting up game winners. As the heartbeat of Atlanta United's midfield, he helped the club to a 14-8-8 record in his 30 appearances, establishing an essential playmaking role that spearheaded Atlanta's path to a fourth-place Eastern Conference finish and a spot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Prior to debuting in MLS, Almiron led Argentinian club Lanus to two major championships in 2016, including the Copa Bicentenario, and Lanus' second-ever Primera Division title. The crafty midfielder has been a mainstay on Paraguay's National Team, earning caps in both the 2016 Copa America Centenario and in recent FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Newcomer of the Year Award recognizes players with previous professional experience, which makes rookies ineligible for consideration. Similarly, players eligible for Newcomer of the Year are ineligible for Rookie of the Year.

The award was voted on by MLS club management, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results:

2017: Miguel Almiron - Atlanta United

2016: Nicolás Lodeiro - Seattle Sounders FC

2015: Sebastian Giovinco - Toronto FC

2014: Pedro Morales - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

2013: Diego Valeri - Portland Timbers

2012: Federico Higuain - Columbus Crew SC

2011: Mauro Rosales - Seattle Sounders FC

2010: Alvaro Saborio - Real Salt Lake

2009: Fredy Montero - Seattle Sounders FC

2008: Darren Huckerby - San Jose Earthquakes

2007: Luciano Emilio - D.C. United

