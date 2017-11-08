Atlanta United Midfielder Julian Gressel Named AT&T Rookie of the Year

News Release

Young German international records third-most assists ever by a rookie

NEW YORK (Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017) - Major League Soccer announced today that Atlanta United midfielder Julian Gressel has been named the 2017 AT&T Rookie of the Year.

Selected eighth overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, Gressel flourished in his first professional season, registering nine assists for a tally that trails only Andy Williams (1998, 12 assists) and Clint Mathis (1998, 10 assists) in MLS all-time rookie rankings. In addition to recording the third-highest rookie assist total in league history, Gressel solidified himself as an impact player, adding five goals, and helping Atlanta United to a 7-3-2 record in regular season matches where he recorded either a goal or an assist. Gressel's contributions were crucial to Atlanta becoming the third active MLS expansion team to make the postseason, as the first-year franchise finished its inaugural campaign ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference (55 points, 15-9-10 overall record). Video soundbytes from Julian Gressel are available HERE The Providence College product locked up a midfield starting spot for an offense that set a new MLS expansion team record, with Atlanta's 70 scores ranking second-most in the league this season. The German-born midfielder notched his first professional assist in a 6-1 victory over Minnesota United FC on March 12 at TCF Bank Stadium, and he scored his first professional goal on May 14 against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park to salvage an Atlanta draw. Gressel's pivotal first goal also sparked his impressive run of two goals and three assists over a four-game span.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in Atlanta's strong, late-season surge, registering two goals and three assists over a string of five appearances from September 16 to October 13. Overall, Gressel appeared in 32 regular season matches, registering 2,048 minutes over 24 starts. Gressel's combined total of 14 goals and assists led all rookies in 2017, with the midfielder boosting Atlanta's results with one game-winning goal and two game-winning assists this season.

The award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results:

