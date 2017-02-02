Atlanta Gets Offensive Boost in Acquisition Of

February 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the team has acquired forward Alex Guptill from the Indy Fuel to complete the future considerations portion of the January 25th trade that sent Cason Hohmann to Indy. Guptill, 24, joins the Gladiators after earning 22 points in 40 games this season split between Manchester, Allen, and Indy of the ECHL. The 6-foot-3, 191-pound forward has spent the majority of his career in the AHL skating in 89 games and scoring 29 points for Binghamton, Rochester, and Texas in parts of three seasons. The former 3rd Round pick (77th overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft spent the entire 2014-15 season in the AHL with the Binghamton Senators, amassing 18 points in 61 games. Prior to turning pro at the end of the 2013-14 season, the Burlington, ON native spent three years at the University of Michigan registering 94 points in 110 games for the Wolverines.

The Atlanta Gladiators 14th season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena on Friday, February 3rd against the Florida Everblades at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.

The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 11,355-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.

