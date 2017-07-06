Astros Power Their Way Past Cardinals

News Release

Greeneville, TN - The Greeneville Astros (9-4) offense flourished against the Johnson City Cardinals (7-7) on Wednesday night. Home runs by Adrian Tovalin and Colton Shaver ignited the offense leading to a 7-3 victory.

Johnson City provided some early run support for starter Edwar Ramirez in the top of the first. Leadoff hitter Irving Lopez singled to begin the contest and after a line out, Wood Myers singled to center field putting men at first and second. Greeneville was able to record the second out but Luis Bandes singled on a line drive ball hit to right field scoring Lopez and giving Johnson City a one run lead.

Greeneville had the same offensive mentality and returned the favor by scoring three runs in the first two innings. All three runs were scored via the long ball courtesy of Adrian Tovalin and Colton Shaver. Tovalin launched a two run shot to right field immediately after second baseman Cody Bohanek walked. Shaver hit a moon shot over the left center field wall recording his first home run of his career.

Astros starter Gerardo Bojorquez had a solid outing tossing four and one third innings only allowing one run and recording a strike out. Bojorquez also had stellar defense playing behind him, turning two double plays to end the third and fourth innings. After walking two batters in the top of the fifth Humberto Castellanos was called upon from the bullpen and escaped the jam as the Astros defense turned its third double play of the night.

Greeneville took a commanding lead in the bottom of the fifth inning plating another three runs. Bohanek was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, but was out at second as a result of a force out by Tovalin. The bases were full of Astros following another hit by pitch and a walk when catcher Oscar Campos hit a sacrifice fly to center scoring Tovalin and advancing the other two runners. After a Patrick Mathis walk, Shaver stepped up to the plate and hit a two RBI single extending Greeneville's lead to five.

The Cardinals tried to cut the lead in the top of the seventh, but only managed to put one run on the board. After a strike out to begin the inning, the Cardinals loaded the bases with three consecutive singles. Irving Wilson reached base on a fielding error bringing one run across the plate, but the Astros defense brought the inning to an end turning yet another double play.

Trying to add some insurance runs in the seventh, Cardinals pitcher Jake Dahlberg walked the bases loaded with one out giving the Astros a prime opportunity. Joan Mauricio grounded out to the second baseman scoring a run, but that's all the Astros would get.

Johnson City tried to rally late, but the comeback fell short. Reliever Ian Hardman pitched the ninth inning walking Lopez to start, but striking out the next batter. A single and a walk loaded the bases for Luis Bandes who lined out to Mauricio. Hardman walked the next batter forcing in a run, but bounced back by striking out Delvin Perez for the final out of the game.

The Astros will close out their six game home stand and series against the Cardinals tomorrow night. Greeneville will have its eyes set on the sweep sending Hansel Paulino (1-0) to the mound facing Alvaro Seijas (1-0) with first pitch scheduled for 7:00pm.

