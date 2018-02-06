Asheville Tourists Job Fair Set for February 24

ASHEVILLE-- If you or someone you know is looking to become an integral part of the Asheville Tourists organization, seasonal employment is available at the ballpark for the upcoming baseball season.

Interviews for part-time jobs during the 2018 season will take place at the annual McCormick Field job fairs; the first of two to be held Saturday, February 24 from 9am-noon. Applicants should report to the front gate of McCormick Field.

Openings include positions in the general concessionaire department for cashiers, cooks, wait-staff, and concession stand managers. Also, the Tourists are looking to fill positions in Customer Service and Fan Experience, Box Office employees, Parking Attendants, Groundskeeping, Mascots, Bat boys/Bat girls, Jade Bombers (crowd energizers) and merchandising.

Official job applications are available online at www.theashevilletourists.com; applications may also be filled out upon arrival at the ballpark. A second job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, February 28 from 6pm-8pm.

