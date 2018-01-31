As Puerto Rico Rebuilds, Ems Lend Helping Hand

News Release

EUGENE, OR - Puerto Rico continues to recover from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria, and the Eugene Emeralds continue to help the rebuilding efforts, partnering with the local community and one of its baseball teams, Los Criollos de Caguas. In the past few weeks, the Ems have donated clothing and supplies to the region, as well as proceeds from the sale of 2018 calendars featuring former Emeralds and current Cubs' prospects.

"The fallout from Hurricane Maria was truly heartbreaking to see, so we wanted to do what we could in order to offer our support," said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the club. "As a minor league baseball team, we have many players and coaches from all places come through Eugene, including Puerto Rico, and this is just our way of continuing our focus on doing better for the community, both here and abroad."

Former Ems Manager, Jesus Feliciano, who captained the 2016 and 2017 teams, has been a key cog in the rebuilding efforts in his home country, helping to pass out much needed supplies to those in need. Many people in Puerto Rico are still without electricity and running water, still suffering from the effects of Hurricane Maria.

Starting in December 2017, the Ems have raised almost $2000 dollars from the sale of calendars, and fans can still purchase their own to help the cause by going to the Ems' YouCaring page. The Emeralds certainly could not accomplish any of this without the support of their fans and the Eugene/Springfield Community.

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The 2017 Emeralds followed an historic 2016 season with another Northwest League playoff appearance, defeating the Hillsboro Hops in the Semi-Finals before falling to the Vancouver Canadians in the Championship Series 3 games to 1. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment, and have been nominated for the Larry MacPhail Award for a seventh consecutive year.

