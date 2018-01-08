Artur Tyanulin to Represent Komets at ECHL All-Star Classic

January 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets
News Release
Fort Wayne, IN-- Forward Artur Tyanulin has been chosen to represent the Komets at the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, as announced Thursday by the ECHL. The game will air live exclusively on the NHL Network.
Tyanulin (TIN-you-linn), 20, completed three years of OHL play with Ottawa last year, leading the 67's with 24 goals, 61 assists and 85 points in 67 games for OHL career totals of 47 goals, 96 assists and 143 points in 147 games.
Under contract with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, Tyanulin made his AHL and pro debut appearing in three games with Tucson at the start of this season before his reassignment to Fort Wayne. The right winger has scored eight multi-point games with the Komets and has scored at least a point in 13 of his 16 games for totals of nine goals, 13 assists and 22 points. Tyanulin scored points in five straight games (4g, 5a) prior to his most recent call-up to Tucson on Dec. 29.
For the first time in ECHL history, the All-Star Classic will feature not two, but four teams, representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.
The 2018 rosters feature 27 first-time ECHL All-Star selections, 12 rookies and nine players who have been selected in the NHL Entry Draft.
More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.
The rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.
North Division All-Stars
G - Etienne Marcoux, Indy Fuel
D - Woody Hudson, Worcester Railers
D - Matt Petgrave, Brampton Beast
F - Alex Krushelnyski, Reading Royals
F - Ty Loney, Adirondack Thunder
F - Joel Lowry, Manchester Monarchs
F - Cody Wydo, Wheeling Nailers
South Division All-Stars
G - Martin Ouellette, Florida Everblades
D - Christopher Dienes, Jacksonville Icemen
D - Nolan Valleau, Orlando Solar Bears
F - Grant Besse, Norfolk Admirals
F - Taylor Cammarata, South Carolina Stingrays
F - Caleb Herbert, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
F - Phil Lane, Atlanta Gladiators
Central Division All-Stars
G - Pat Nagle, Toledo Walleye
D - Kyle Bushee, Kalamazoo Wings
D - Willie Raskob, Quad City Mallards F - Artur Tyanulin, Fort Wayne Komets
F - Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
F - Mike McMurtry, Kansas City Mavericks
F - Michael Neal, Indy Fuel
Mountain Division All-Stars
G - Shane Starrett, Wichita Thunder
D - David Makowski, Allen Americans
D - Cliff Watson, Utah Grizzlies
F - Conner Bleakley, Tulsa Oilers
F - Michael Joly, Colorado Eagles
F - Justin Parizek, Idaho Steelheads
F - Dante Salituro, Rapid City Rush
The 11th class will be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, Jan. 15 during a formal dinner, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, featuring Induction Ceremonies, players from the ECHL All-Star Teams, and several of the NHL and ECHL's most prestigious trophies.
