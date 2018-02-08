Arthrex Becomes Presenting Sponsor of Everblades Hockey

February 8, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades announced on Thursday that the team has partnered with Arthrex Inc. to be the presenting sponsor of Everblades Hockey for the remainder of the 2017-18 season and the 2018-2019 season.

"We are beyond excited to have the opportunity to welcome Arthrex as the presenting sponsor of Everblades hockey," said Executive Vice President of Business Development Chris Palin. "Arthrex serves as one of the largest contributors to our community, and we are proud to have Arthrex join the Everblades family for the years to come."

Arthrex is a global medical device company and leader in new product development and medical education in orthopedics. With a corporate mission of helping surgeons treat their patients better, Arthrex has pioneered the field of sports medicine and arthroscopy and developed more than 12,500 innovative products and surgical procedures to advance minimally invasive orthopedics worldwide.

"As a leader in sports medicine innovation, we are pleased to partner with the Florida Everblades and share more about how Arthrex is making people better in our community and around the world," said Sr. Director of Corporate Communications Dennis O'Keefe. "We will also utilize this platform to showcase employment opportunities, as well as Orthoillustrated.com an educational resource for patients to learn about innovative treatment options for common orthopedic injuries and arthritis."

Arthrex's global headquarters is located in Southwest Florida. Additional locations include regional headquarters in Munich, Germany and Singapore as well as several subsidiaries and distribution centers throughout the Eastern and Western Hemispheres.

The Everblades compete in the ECHL, The Premier AA Hockey League, and serves as the ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The team is currently in the midst of its 20th season of providing affordable and fun family entertainment to Southwest Florida. The Everblades compete at Germain Arena in Estero, and currently stands in first place of the ECHL's Eastern Conference. For more information about the Everblades, visit the team's website at www.floridaeverblades.com

Florida Everblades Hockey, shaped by Arthrex!

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, February 9, vs. Allen, 7:30 p.m. Kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entrée. Bottomless all-you-can-eat popcorn is also available tonight! Both of these offers are good for every Friday game for the remainder of the regular season! The team will wear special pink jerseys for Pink in the Rink Weekend!

Saturday, February 10, vs. Allen, 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink, presented by Radiology Regional Center continues as the team will wear the special pink jerseys. The jerseys will be auctioned off following the game to benefit local cancer charities. The first 2,000 fans will receive chip clips courtesy of Radiology Regional. Also from 5-7 p.m., join us for the pregame tailgate party featuring live music and bounces houses for the kids!

Ticket Information

Purchase Single Game Tickets at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena, or online via Ticketmaster by CLICKING HERE

2017-18 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! Flexible partial plans are available. These packages will best fit your schedule and budget! To view pricing and benefits of all available ticket packages CLICK HERE

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2017-18 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage!

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825, or stop by the Everblades offices at Germain Arena Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.